IIT Hyderabad-incubated startup PURE EV enters international market

Elaborating on the International expansion of PURE EV, Mr. Rohit Vadera, Chief Executive Officer, PURE EV, said, “This is one of the most significant milestones in the journey of PURE EV. We look forward to catering to the esteemed customers in Nepal through our partnership with White Lotus Motors. Further, all the new range of products launched in the future will also be made available in the Nepal market in the due course of time. We will be expanding to other international markets as well over the course of next year with particular focus on South Asia, South East Asia and East African countries."