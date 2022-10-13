In a first, quarterly passenger vehicle sales cross 1 million units

The stress in the entry-level buyer segment extended to two-wheeler buyers as well. Domestic factory-gate dispatches of two-wheelers in the 110cc and lower segments (commuter segment) of motorcycles saw a sharp 35% decline at 14,97,000 units in Q2FY23, compared to a high of 2,305,000 units in FY19, the year when the two-wheeler industry saw its best sales volumes on record.