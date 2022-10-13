In a first, quarterly passenger vehicle sales cross 1 million units

In a first, quarterly passenger vehicle sales cross 1 million units1 min read . 02:18 PM IST
- Inflation and commodity costs-related price hikes have kept entry-level vehicles out of reach for first-time and entry-level consumers.
NEW DELHI: Domestic wholesale dispatches of passenger vehicles crossed the 1 million-mark in the quarter ended September, data released by automotive industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) showed on Thursday.
NEW DELHI: Domestic wholesale dispatches of passenger vehicles crossed the 1 million-mark in the quarter ended September, data released by automotive industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) showed on Thursday.
Passenger vehicle (PV) sales at 1.26 million units in the July-September period set a new record for the Indian automotive industry as semi-conductor shortages eased and manufacturers ramped up production ahead of the festival season to cater to the backlog of orders.
Passenger vehicle (PV) sales at 1.26 million units in the July-September period set a new record for the Indian automotive industry as semi-conductor shortages eased and manufacturers ramped up production ahead of the festival season to cater to the backlog of orders.
Small car sales, however, clocked a sharp fall in the quarter under review, falling 44% (mini-segment) and 9% (compact segment) respectively, when compared to peak levels of FY19. The utility vehicles segment, on the other hand, now constitutes 50% of the entire passenger vehicle market, up from just a third until a year ago.
Utility vehicles are now the largest passenger vehicle segment in terms of sales volumes.
The stress in the entry-level buyer segment extended to two-wheeler buyers as well. Domestic factory-gate dispatches of two-wheelers in the 110cc and lower segments (commuter segment) of motorcycles saw a sharp 35% decline at 14,97,000 units in Q2FY23, compared to a high of 2,305,000 units in FY19, the year when the two-wheeler industry saw its best sales volumes on record.
Two-wheeler sales as a whole came in at 4.67 million for the quarter, an improvement over the same quarter last year, when sales were at 4.13 million units. The highest volumes clocked by the segment were at about 5.9 million units in FY19.
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards
Inflation and commodity costs-related price hikes have kept entry-level vehicles out of reach for first-time and entry-level consumers.