In charts | Auto sales have a slow start to 2023-24

In charts | Auto sales have a slow start to 2023-242 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 07:29 PM IST
The two-wheelers segment had the worst growth performance of all the vehicle segments, experiencing a decline both from pre-pandemic levels and from a year ago
Auto sales had a sluggish start in the first month of the fiscal year 2023-24, registering a 4% decline in April from a year ago, showed the latest data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers' Associations (FADA). The two-wheeler and passenger vehicle segments were the hardest hit, while tractors and commercial vehicles experienced only a modest growth.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×