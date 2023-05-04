In charts | Auto sales have a slow start to 2023-24

Auto sales had a sluggish start in the first month of the fiscal year 2023-24, registering a 4% decline in April from a year ago, showed the latest data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers' Associations (FADA). The two-wheeler and passenger vehicle segments were the hardest hit, while tractors and commercial vehicles experienced only a modest growth.

Three-wheelers registered the strongest sales growth among segments, at 57%, with e-rickshaws accounting for the bulk of the increase, said FADA in its report. E-rickshaw sales grew by 71% during the same period. Sales of e-rickshaws have been consistent for a while, but declined sequentially in April.

Tractor sales and commercial vehicle sales grew by a modest 1.5-2.0% during the same period.

After setting a new sales record in the fiscal year 2022-23, passenger vehicle sales fell in April when compared to the same month in 2022. However, passenger vehicle sales increased 4.6% when compared to figures for the same month five years ago.

The two-wheelers segment had the worst growth performance of all the vehicle segments, experiencing a decline both from pre-pandemic levels and from a year ago. It shrank by 7.3% on a year-on-year basis, and by 2.1% between April 2019 and 2023.

“The two-wheelers segment continues to face challenges, with entry-level vehicles attracting fewer buyers," noted a statement in the FADA report. The association urged the GST Council to reduce the tax rate for the segment from 28% to 18% to help revive it. The segment accounts for about three-fourths of the overall auto sales volume.

Despite a sequential decline, Maruti Suzuki maintains a significant share of 39% in the passenger vehicle market, which is slowly gaining more interest among vehicle owners.

The battle for the second position in terms of passenger vehicle market share persists between rivals Tata Motors and Hyundai Motors. In April, Hyundai Motors climbed to the second position with a market share of 14.8%, up from 13.6% in March, while Tata Motors also experienced an increase in market share from 14% in March to 14.6% in April, but dropped to third.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Manjul Paul Manjul Paul is a data journalist. She joined Mint in October 2021. Previously, she worked witth the Reuters polling team in Bangalore as a correspondent for four years. Read more from this author