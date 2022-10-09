In EV journey, a make-in-India bump

While Hero Electric did not respond to a clarification sought from Mint, Okinawa said it was compliant with the rules. “At Okinawa Autotech, we have been following the FAME-II guidelines in the past and we adhere to all the guidelines that are notified by the government. We would like to clarify that this is an industry-wide development and not limited to our brand. The subsidy has not been disbursed to all EV players across due to the portal going under an upgradation process. Furthermore, ARAI conducted routine audits in Okinawa where we provided all the relevant data to the government and the outcome has been satisfactory," a spokesperson from Okinawa told Mint.

