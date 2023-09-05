In EV Transition, German Carmakers Lag Behind Tesla and China

MUNICH—For decades, German carmakers dominated their industry with brands that were bywords for excellence and consumer appeal. But as the sector transitions toward electric vehicles, they are falling behind.

Nearly a decade into their electric-vehicle shift, and despite billions in investments, VW, BMW, Mercedes and others have failed to make a dent in Tesla’s share of the growing market. They are joining with Big Tech rather than developing their own software to power infotainment systems and self-driving features. And they are falling behind Chinese upstarts at the sharper edge of EV innovation, losing ground in the crucial Asian market.

The industry’s defensive crouch is on full display this week at the IAA Mobility car show in Munich, one of the world’s largest auto trade fairs. Tesla, the EV market leader, is present for the first time in years. So are several Chinese newcomers whose models have captured visitors’ attention.

Once the showcase for Germany Inc.’s automotive prowess, the biennial auto show hammers home the lesson that new EV rivals from China aren’t only putting German and European automakers under pressure through lower costs, but also increasing technological sophistication, widening a gap that the established automakers are trying to close.

The show also serves as a vivid illustration of the new challenges facing Germany. Europe’s largest economy and long its main engine of growth, the country is now a laggard due to decades of underinvestment, stubborn inflation, rising interest rates and last year’s steep rise in energy prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“There are some areas where we have to catch up," Oliver Blume, the chief executive officer of the VW group of car brands that include Porsche, Audi, Skoda, Seat, Bentley and Lamborghini, told reporters on the sidelines of the fair.

In China, where VW has lost market share to domestic rivals, the German auto giant recently took a stake in China’s XPeng, an EV upstart, to fill in what Blume called a few “white spots" in its EV technology for Chinese consumers. VW and XPeng will now jointly develop EV technologies.

In a study of automotive industry innovation, Stefan Bratzel, director of the Center of Automotive Management in Germany, said that last year China pulled ahead of Germany and the U.S. for the first time in the number of technological advancements in areas such as batteries, self-driving car software and other features.

Bratzel said that Chinese innovation has shifted the competitive advantage in its home automotive market in favor of domestic companies and that the same thing could happen in Europe. The biggest challenges for the German auto industry are its lack of software competence and the fact that its cars are more expensive, according to him.

“This development harbors a high vulnerability risk for the German automakers," he said.

Just a few years ago, German automakers were bolting the doors to keep big tech companies such as Apple and Google out of cars. But after struggling to develop their own in-house software, they are now forming partnerships with tech companies to create the software in their vehicles such as infotainment systems, advanced driver-assistance features and battery management to make their EVs more efficient.

Taking a look at the Chinese threat to the world’s traditional automakers, researchers at investment bank UBS disassembled a vehicle built by BYD, China’s biggest EV manufacturer by unit sales.

UBS said BYD would likely have a long-term cost advantage of around 25% over traditional auto manufacturers. After Chinese brands turned the tables on their foreign competition in China, “we believe BYD and other leading Chinese OEMs (manufacturers) are set to conquer the world market with high-tech, low-cost EVs for the masses," UBS analysts said in their report.

The bank’s findings sent European auto shares tumbling when they were published on Sept. 1. Some investment banks have since upgraded BYD shares.

Luca de Meo, CEO of French automaker Renault and previously a longtime executive in the VW group, told reporters at the Munich car show that Europe must engage in “a battle" to fend off the threat from China’s EV makers.

“They are clearly very competitive in the electric car value chain," he said. “I think they are a generation ahead of us."

Klaus Rosenfeld, CEO of Schaeffler, the German industrial company, said the Chinese manufacturers at the show demonstrate how far China has come in developing automotive technology. “The cars they are showing here are real cars. The BYD cars are real competitors," he said.

After a rapid rise to the top in China, BYD is now setting its sights on Europe.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the auto show, BYD’s European chief, Michael Shu, said the company was getting close to finalizing plans to manufacture cars in Europe. “We are hoping to have a decision by the end of the year," he said.

Shu said BYD was closely studying European consumers’ acceptance of its technology and was offering models at a wide range of prices, from the low-cost Dolphin, which he said sells for around 30,000 euros—equivalent to about $32,400—in Europe, to higher-end vehicles selling at about €60,000.

“We are covering a wide range because we think we need to understand the market," he said.

MG, the former British sports-car maker that is owned by China’s SAIC Motor—a partner of VW’s in China—sold 115,000 cars, mostly EVs, in Europe in the first six months of the year, more than in all of 2022. The company is now on track to sell more than 200,000 vehicles in the full year, said Jan Oehmicke, head of MG’s business in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

“We are the fastest-growing car brand in Germany," he said, adding that the company is now looking for a location for a manufacturing plant in Europe.

​​XPeng, which already sells in Norway and the Netherlands, said Monday that it would launch in the German, French and British markets next year.

Chinese automakers are seeking growth in Europe to offset their slowing domestic economy, putting additional pressure on the more expensive German brands, which have long generated as much as 40% of their annual sales in China.

Tesla also continues to put pressure on Germany’s top auto brands. Last year, the Elon Musk-led company raced past BMW to take the top spot in U.S. luxury car sales. And, in Germany, where Tesla is producing vehicles outside Berlin, the company is seeking approval to double the plant’s capacity to around one million cars a year.

VW was the fourth-largest battery electric vehicle manufacturer in the world last year, with a market share of 8%, down from 10% the year before, according to data from EV-Volumes.com, which tracks global EV sales. Tesla was the market leader, followed by BYD and SAIC.

Facing high labor and energy costs at home, Germany’s automakers are slashing costs and have begun lobbying European politicians to do more to support the industry, some calling on Brussels to take back its target of banning new vehicles with internal combustion engines in 2035.

BMW CEO Oliver Zipse told Germany’s Handelsblatt newspaper before the opening of the Munich car show: “I believe that the political target of phasing out internal combustion vehicles is negligent."

While other German auto executives weren’t so blunt, they appeared to share Zipse’s concerns at the auto fair.

“The destination is clear: zero emissions," said Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Källenius. “But for this decade and into the next decade we need tactical flexibility."

Several executives urged European leaders to look more closely at how the U.S. provided incentives for companies to invest in manufacturing, with significant impact.

“All the European subsidies focus on innovation at a very high level, but no money for manufacturing investments," said Renault chief De Meo. “The U.S. and China put money into production. That’s the big difference."

Stephen Wilmot and Selina Cheng contributed to this article.

