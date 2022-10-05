OPEN APP

In photos: Audi R8 V10 GT RWD revealed

6 Photos . Updated: 05 Oct 2022, 11:26 PM IST Livemint
  • Audi, a German luxury automaker has revealed the Audi R8 V10 GT RWD, a limited edition car. The automaker has already hinted before about sunsetting the naturally aspirated 5.2-litre V10 engine.
The all new Audi R8 RWD comes with a dual clutch automatic transmission.  (Audi)
1/6The all new Audi R8 RWD comes with a dual clutch automatic transmission.  (Audi)
This special edition Audi gets special edition badges inside the cockpit along with red contrast stitching.  (Audi)
2/6This special edition Audi gets special edition badges inside the cockpit along with red contrast stitching.  (Audi)
The Audi R8 V10 GT RWD gets blackened brand emblem and model nomenclature.  (Audi)
3/6The Audi R8 V10 GT RWD gets blackened brand emblem and model nomenclature.  (Audi)
Audi R8 V10 GT RWD debuts as a lightweight GT model which generates 565Nm of torque and capable of running at 320kmph of top speed.  (Audi)
4/6Audi R8 V10 GT RWD debuts as a lightweight GT model which generates 565Nm of torque and capable of running at 320kmph of top speed.  (Audi)
Audi R8 V10 GT RWD comes available in a limited number of 333 units only. (Audi)
5/6Audi R8 V10 GT RWD comes available in a limited number of 333 units only. (Audi)
Audi R8 V10 GT RWD gets a 5.2-litre V10 engine onboard positioned at the middle of the car.  (Audi)
6/6Audi R8 V10 GT RWD gets a 5.2-litre V10 engine onboard positioned at the middle of the car.  (Audi)
