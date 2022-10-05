In photos: Audi R8 V10 GT RWD revealed 6 Photos . Updated: 05 Oct 2022, 11:26 PM IST Livemint Audi, a German luxury automaker has revealed the Audi R8 V10 GT RWD, a limited edition car. The automaker has already hinted before about sunsetting the naturally aspirated 5.2-litre V10 engine. 1/6The all new Audi R8 RWD comes with a dual clutch automatic transmission. < 2/6This special edition Audi gets special edition badges inside the cockpit along with red contrast stitching. < 3/6The Audi R8 V10 GT RWD gets blackened brand emblem and model nomenclature. < 4/6Audi R8 V10 GT RWD debuts as a lightweight GT model which generates 565Nm of torque and capable of running at 320kmph of top speed. < 5/6Audi R8 V10 GT RWD comes available in a limited number of 333 units only. < 6/6Audi R8 V10 GT RWD gets a 5.2-litre V10 engine onboard positioned at the middle of the car. <