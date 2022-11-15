OPEN APP
In pics: Honda CL500, a retro style scrambler showcased

Updated: 15 Nov 2022, 10:59 PM IST
  • Honda’s CL500 uses a tubular steel trellis-style main frame. The suspension duties are done by long-travel suspension consisting of 41 mm telescopic forks in the front and adjustable rear shocks at the rear. The front wheel of the bike measures 19-inches in the front and 17-inch at the rear. 
Honda has showcased its latest cruiser - CL500, a retro style scrambler at the 2022 EICMA. (Honda)
Honda has showcased its latest cruiser - CL500, a retro style scrambler at the 2022 EICMA. (Honda)
The scrambler gets a 471 cc parallel twin-cylinder engine producing 46 Ps of power and 43.4 Nm of torque. (Honda)
The scrambler gets a 471 cc parallel twin-cylinder engine producing 46 Ps of power and 43.4 Nm of torque. (Honda)
The Honda CL500 is inspired by the CL motorbikes from the era of 60s and 70s. (Honda)
The Honda CL500 is inspired by the CL motorbikes from the era of 60s and 70s. (Honda)
The instrument cluster is of negative LED and Honda is also offering Emergency Stop Signal (ESS) technology. (Honda)
The instrument cluster is of negative LED and Honda is also offering Emergency Stop Signal (ESS) technology. (Honda)
The suspension duties are done by long-travel suspension consisting of 41 mm telescopic forks in the front and adjustable rear shocks at the rear. (Honda)
The suspension duties are done by long-travel suspension consisting of 41 mm telescopic forks in the front and adjustable rear shocks at the rear. (Honda)
The CL500 comes with a six-speed gearbox and assist/slipper clutch. (Honda)
The CL500 comes with a six-speed gearbox and assist/slipper clutch. (Honda)
