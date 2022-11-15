In pics: Honda CL500, a retro style scrambler showcased 7 Photos . Updated: 15 Nov 2022, 10:59 PM IST Livemint Honda’s CL500 uses a tubular steel trellis-style main frame. The suspension duties are done by long-travel suspension consisting of 41 mm telescopic forks in the front and adjustable rear shocks at the rear. The front wheel of the bike measures 19-inches in the front and 17-inch at the rear. 1/7Honda has showcased its latest cruiser - CL500, a retro style scrambler at the 2022 EICMA. 2/7The scrambler gets a 471 cc parallel twin-cylinder engine producing 46 Ps of power and 43.4 Nm of torque. 3/7The Honda CL500 is inspired by the CL motorbikes from the era of 60s and 70s. 4/7The instrument cluster is of negative LED and Honda is also offering Emergency Stop Signal (ESS) technology. 5/7The suspension duties are done by long-travel suspension consisting of 41 mm telescopic forks in the front and adjustable rear shocks at the rear. 6/7The CL500 comes with a six-speed gearbox and assist/slipper clutch.