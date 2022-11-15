Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Photos / In pics: Honda CL500, a retro style scrambler showcased

7 Photos . Updated: 15 Nov 2022, 10:59 PM IST Livemint

  • Honda’s CL500 uses a tubular steel trellis-style main frame. The suspension duties are done by long-travel suspension consisting of 41 mm telescopic forks in the front and adjustable rear shocks at the rear. The front wheel of the bike measures 19-inches in the front and 17-inch at the rear. 

1/7Honda has showcased its latest cruiser - CL500, a retro style scrambler at the 2022 EICMA.
2/7The scrambler gets a 471 cc parallel twin-cylinder engine producing 46 Ps of power and 43.4 Nm of torque.
3/7The Honda CL500 is inspired by the CL motorbikes from the era of 60s and 70s.
4/7The instrument cluster is of negative LED and Honda is also offering Emergency Stop Signal (ESS) technology.
5/7The suspension duties are done by long-travel suspension consisting of 41 mm telescopic forks in the front and adjustable rear shocks at the rear.
6/7The CL500 comes with a six-speed gearbox and assist/slipper clutch.