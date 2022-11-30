In pics: Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato unveiled 7 Photos . Updated: 30 Nov 2022, 07:02 PM IST Livemint This supercar is considered as a rally version of the Huracan. The beast comes with several changes in comparison to the standard Huracan. To recall, the Sterrato was initially showcased in concept form back in June 2019. Notably, the Huracan Sterrato will be limited to only 1.499 units worldwide. 1/7Lamborghini has unveiled its Huracan Sterrato at the Art Basel, Miami Beach. (Lamborghini) 2/7The Italian automaker has updated the LDVI (Lamborghini Integrated Vehicle Dynamics) system especially for the Huracan Sterrato. (Lamborghini) 3/7Its track width has been increased by 30 mm in the front and 43 mm at the rear. (Lamborghini) 4/7The highlight of the Lamborghini Hurcan Sterrado is its off-road capabilities. (Lamborghini) 5/7Lamborghini has fitted the underbody of this car with aluminium front underbody protection. (Lamborghini) 6/7It can reach from zero to 100 kmph in just 3,4 seconds and zero to 200 kmph in 9.8 seconds. (Lamborghini) 7/7The Sterrato has a top speed of 260 kmph. (Lamborghini)