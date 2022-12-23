OPEN APP
Home / Photos / In pics: Lexus LX 500d debuts in India

In pics: Lexus LX 500d debuts in India

8 Photos . Updated: 23 Dec 2022, 06:53 PM IST Livemint
  • This SUV also offers multi-terrain modes that includes Dirt, Sand, Mud, Deep Snow, Rock and Auto mode that is a first inside a Lexus- vehicle. The SUV is also offered with drive modes like Normal, Eco, Comfort, Sport, Sport S, Sport S+ and Custom.
Lexus India has launched its LX 500d, the company's most expensive SUV in India. (Lexus )
Lexus India has launched its LX 500d, the company's most expensive SUV in India. (Lexus )
The SUV comes at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.82 crore (ex-showroom) and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.83 crore (ex-showroom) for the top model. (Lexus)
The SUV comes at a starting price of ₹2.82 crore (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹2.83 crore (ex-showroom) for the top model. (Lexus)
This SUV now gets a new spindle grille and sits on a new set of 22-inch alloy wheels (Lexus)
This SUV now gets a new spindle grille and sits on a new set of 22-inch alloy wheels (Lexus)
Cabin of this SUV comes with a new dual-tone interior along with 64-colour ambient lighting, electronic adjustment of seats on both the rows and more. (Lexus)
Cabin of this SUV comes with a new dual-tone interior along with 64-colour ambient lighting, electronic adjustment of seats on both the rows and more. (Lexus)
The dashboard looks dominated by a 12.3-inch digital infotainment screen that also supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto features. (Lexus)
The dashboard looks dominated by a 12.3-inch digital infotainment screen that also supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto features. (Lexus)
The LX 500d gets a 3.3-litre twin-turbocharged V6 diesel engine and is mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission unit. (Lexus)
The LX 500d gets a 3.3-litre twin-turbocharged V6 diesel engine and is mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission unit. (Lexus)
This SUV is also offered with electronically controlled brakes (ECB), adaptive variable suspension, active height control and fingerprint authentication for safety.  (Lexus)
This SUV is also offered with electronically controlled brakes (ECB), adaptive variable suspension, active height control and fingerprint authentication for safety.  (Lexus)
