In pics: Lexus LX 500d debuts in India 8 Photos . Updated: 23 Dec 2022, 06:53 PM IST Livemint This SUV also offers multi-terrain modes that includes Dirt, Sand, Mud, Deep Snow, Rock and Auto mode that is a first inside a Lexus- vehicle. The SUV is also offered with drive modes like Normal, Eco, Comfort, Sport, Sport S, Sport S+ and Custom. 1/8Lexus India has launched its LX 500d, the company's most expensive SUV in India. 2/8The SUV comes at a starting price of ₹2.82 crore (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹2.83 crore (ex-showroom) for the top model. 3/8This SUV now gets a new spindle grille and sits on a new set of 22-inch alloy wheels 4/8Cabin of this SUV comes with a new dual-tone interior along with 64-colour ambient lighting, electronic adjustment of seats on both the rows and more. 5/8The dashboard looks dominated by a 12.3-inch digital infotainment screen that also supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto features. 6/8The LX 500d gets a 3.3-litre twin-turbocharged V6 diesel engine and is mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission unit. 7/8This SUV is also offered with electronically controlled brakes (ECB), adaptive variable suspension, active height control and fingerprint authentication for safety.