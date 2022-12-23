Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Photos / In pics: Lexus LX 500d debuts in India

8 Photos . Updated: 23 Dec 2022, 06:53 PM IST Livemint

  • This SUV also offers multi-terrain modes that includes Dirt, Sand, Mud, Deep Snow, Rock and Auto mode that is a first inside a Lexus- vehicle. The SUV is also offered with drive modes like Normal, Eco, Comfort, Sport, Sport S, Sport S+ and Custom.

1/8Lexus India has launched its LX 500d, the company's most expensive SUV in India.
2/8The SUV comes at a starting price of 2.82 crore (ex-showroom) and goes up to 2.83 crore (ex-showroom) for the top model.
3/8This SUV now gets a new spindle grille and sits on a new set of 22-inch alloy wheels
4/8Cabin of this SUV comes with a new dual-tone interior along with 64-colour ambient lighting, electronic adjustment of seats on both the rows and more.
5/8The dashboard looks dominated by a 12.3-inch digital infotainment screen that also supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto features.
6/8The LX 500d gets a 3.3-litre twin-turbocharged V6 diesel engine and is mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission unit.
7/8This SUV is also offered with electronically controlled brakes (ECB), adaptive variable suspension, active height control and fingerprint authentication for safety. 