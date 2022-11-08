OPEN APP
Home / Photos / In pics: Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 unveiled

In pics: Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 unveiled

7 Photos . Updated: 08 Nov 2022, 11:09 PM IST Livemint
  • Royal Enfield (RE) has taken the wraps off its Super Meteor 650 at EICMA 2022. The latest generation cruiser is a RE’s flagship bike and it is likely to sit above the Continental GT 650. The cruiser comes in two models - The Super Meteor 650 and Super Meteor 650 Tourer.
The Royal Enfield has revealed its Super Meteor 650 and Super Meteor 650 Tourer. (Royal Enfield)
1/7The Royal Enfield has revealed its Super Meteor 650 and Super Meteor 650 Tourer. (Royal Enfield)
The cruiser uses the same engine as the Interceptor 650 and Continental 650. (Royal Enfield)
2/7The cruiser uses the same engine as the Interceptor 650 and Continental 650. (Royal Enfield)
The engine capable of producing 47 Ps of max power and 52 Nm of peak torque. (Royal Enfield)
3/7The engine capable of producing 47 Ps of max power and 52 Nm of peak torque. (Royal Enfield)
This cruiser gets changes to the gearing and mapping of the engine but the gearbox is 6-speed unit. (Royal Enfield)
4/7This cruiser gets changes to the gearing and mapping of the engine but the gearbox is 6-speed unit. (Royal Enfield)
The Super Meteor 650 will come in total 7 colours.
5/7The Super Meteor 650 will come in total 7 colours.
The deliveries of these cruiser will begin from March 2023 in Europe and later in India. (Royal Enfield)
6/7The deliveries of these cruiser will begin from March 2023 in Europe and later in India. (Royal Enfield)
OTHER GALLERIES

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout