In pics: Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 unveiled 7 Photos . Updated: 08 Nov 2022, 11:09 PM IST Livemint Royal Enfield (RE) has taken the wraps off its Super Meteor 650 at EICMA 2022. The latest generation cruiser is a RE’s flagship bike and it is likely to sit above the Continental GT 650. The cruiser comes in two models - The Super Meteor 650 and Super Meteor 650 Tourer. 1/7The Royal Enfield has revealed its Super Meteor 650 and Super Meteor 650 Tourer. 2/7The cruiser uses the same engine as the Interceptor 650 and Continental 650. 3/7The engine capable of producing 47 Ps of max power and 52 Nm of peak torque. 4/7This cruiser gets changes to the gearing and mapping of the engine but the gearbox is 6-speed unit. 5/7The Super Meteor 650 will come in total 7 colours. 6/7The deliveries of these cruiser will begin from March 2023 in Europe and later in India.