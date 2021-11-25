Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
In pics: Suzuki S-Cross SUV 2022 unveiled with new design, engine
. Updated: 25 Nov 2021, 06:26 PM IST Edited By Livemint
Sales of the all-new S-Cross will start in Europe from the end of 2021, followed by export to Latin America, Oceania, and Asia
1/5The front features a large, piano-black grille and headlamps each with three LED position lamps. The lamps and the bonnet are placed high to enhance the appearance as an aggressive SUV. The side view features squared wheel arch mouldings that express an inner toughness.
2/5ALLGRIP SELECT is adopted for the four-wheel drive system. A dial allows users to easily select a driving mode according to the driving conditions. The 48-volt SHVS mild hybrid system is standard equipped in European model.
3/5The interior has a three-dimensional shape that suits the character of a powerful SUV. The centre console houses a large, multifunctional 9-inch HD display audio system which is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
4/5Functions such as autonomous emergency braking, traffic sign recognition, lane departure prevention, and adaptive cruise control with stop & go, the all-new S-CROSS features parking support functions such as a 360 view camera and rear cross traffic alert.
5/5The 1.4L DITC engine churns out 129 PS of power at 5500rpm and 235Nm torque at 2000-3000rpm. It supports both hybrid driving and EV driving (inactive engine) for low fuel consumption.
