In pics: Tata Tiago NRG CNG variant debuts at ₹7.4 lakh 6 Photos . Updated: 19 Nov 2022, 11:10 PM IST Livemint There are two models of Tata Tiago CNG - XT and XZ. Both the cars come with key safety features like Dual Airbags, ABS with EBD and Corner Stability Control as Standard. It comes with support for both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. 1/6Tata Motors has announced CNG variant of Tiago NRG in India, the CNG XT model carries a price tag of ₹7.4 lakh (ex-showroom). (Tata Motors) 2/6The new model gets CNG tank with a capacity of 60 litres, giving enough boot space to the buyers. (Tata Motors) 3/6It is claimed to have a power output of 72 bhp and 95 Nm of peak torque. (Tata Motors) 4/6The Tiago continues to offer a digital driver’s display and has a 7-inch infotainment display. (Tata Motors) 5/6Other features on the CNG model include corner stability control, rear park assist sensor and rear wash wiper. (Tata Motors) 6/6Equipped with iCNG technology, it can automatically switch from CNG to petrol in case of gas leak. (Tata Motors)