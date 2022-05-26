In pictures: BMW all-electric sedan i4 launched, can go up to 590 kms in one charge 6 Photos . Updated: 26 May 2022, 06:04 PM IST Livemint BMW i4 deliveries will start by the beginning of July 2022 1/6BMW has today launched the mid-sized all electric sedan BMW i4 in India. 2/6The front of BMW i4 is characterized by expansive closed surfaces and precise lines. The highlights are concise reinterpretation of radiator grille and the blue ring around BMW badge. 3/6The side view is characterised by a long wheelbase, doors with frameless windows, fluid lines of the roof and short overhangs. 4/6The BMW Curved Display adds a high-quality, modern touch to the cockpit. Three-zone automatic climate control with nanofiber filter optimizes air quality inside the cabin. 5/6The i4 accelerates from 0 to 100 kms/hr in 5.7 seconds with an output of 340 hp, claims BMW. Making its debut, the high-voltage lithium-ion battery integrated has a capacity of 80.7 kWh providing a range of up to 590 kms. 6/6The batteries are covered by a warranty valid for eight years or up to 160,000 kilometres.