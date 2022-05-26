OPEN APP

In pictures: BMW all-electric sedan i4 launched, can go up to 590 kms in one charge

6 Photos . Updated: 26 May 2022, 06:04 PM IST Livemint
  • BMW i4 deliveries will start by the beginning of July 2022
BMW has today launched the mid-sized all electric sedan BMW i4 in India. 
The front of BMW i4 is characterized by expansive closed surfaces and precise lines. The highlights are concise reinterpretation of radiator grille and the blue ring around BMW badge.
The side view is characterised by a long wheelbase, doors with frameless windows, fluid lines of the roof and short overhangs.
The BMW Curved Display adds a high-quality, modern touch to the cockpit. Three-zone automatic climate control with nanofiber filter optimizes air quality inside the cabin.
The i4 accelerates from 0 to 100 kms/hr in 5.7 seconds with an output of 340 hp, claims BMW. Making its debut, the high-voltage lithium-ion battery integrated has a capacity of 80.7 kWh providing a range of up to 590 kms.
The batteries are covered by a warranty valid for eight years or up to 160,000 kilometres.
