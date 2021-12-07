OPEN APP

In pictures: Volkswagen Tiguan SUVW 2021

5 Photos . Updated: 07 Dec 2021, 02:59 PM IST Edited By Livemint
  • The Tiguan SUVW is launched at 31.99 lakh (ex-showroom) in India
  • Test rides begin Dec 10 starting with Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Pune
Volkswagen Tiguan will come with sharp new design grille with 4-layer chrome lines, sharp and pronounced shoulder lines, 18 inch Frankfurt design alloy wheels and dark red LED tail lamps with new light signatures.
1/5Volkswagen Tiguan will come with sharp new design grille with 4-layer chrome lines, sharp and pronounced shoulder lines, 18 inch Frankfurt design alloy wheels and dark red LED tail lamps with new light signatures.
Tiguan SUVW will be sold in Nightshade Blue, Pure White, Oryx White with Pearl effect, Deep Black, Dolphin Gray, Reflex Silver and Kings Red colours.
2/5Tiguan SUVW will be sold in Nightshade Blue, Pure White, Oryx White with Pearl effect, Deep Black, Dolphin Gray, Reflex Silver and Kings Red colours.
The interior gets premium Vienna leather seats, illuminated scuff plates, chrome elements enhancing the premium feel, expansive sunroof, 30 shades of ambient lights and illuminated gear knob.
3/5The interior gets premium Vienna leather seats, illuminated scuff plates, chrome elements enhancing the premium feel, expansive sunroof, 30 shades of ambient lights and illuminated gear knob.
Built on the MQB platform, the 5-seater Volkswagen Tiguan is powered with a 2.0l TSI engine mated to a 7-speed DSG transmission with 4MOTION technology. The four cylinder engine generates 190ps power with 320Nm torque and 6000rpm. The company claims a mileage of 12.65 kmpl.
4/5Built on the MQB platform, the 5-seater Volkswagen Tiguan is powered with a 2.0l TSI engine mated to a 7-speed DSG transmission with 4MOTION technology. The four cylinder engine generates 190ps power with 320Nm torque and 6000rpm. The company claims a mileage of 12.65 kmpl.
Tiguan will also see intelligent IQ Lights with adaptive control, different light modes - Country light, Dynamic bending lights, Poor-weather lights, LED headlamps, LED DRL and LED cornering lights.
5/5Tiguan will also see intelligent IQ Lights with adaptive control, different light modes - Country light, Dynamic bending lights, Poor-weather lights, LED headlamps, LED DRL and LED cornering lights.
OTHER GALLERIES

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout