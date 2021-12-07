Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
In pictures: Volkswagen Tiguan SUVW 2021

5 Photos . Updated: 07 Dec 2021, 02:59 PM IST Edited By Livemint

  • The Tiguan SUVW is launched at 31.99 lakh (ex-showroom) in India
  • Test rides begin Dec 10 starting with Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Pune

1/5Volkswagen Tiguan will come with sharp new design grille with 4-layer chrome lines, sharp and pronounced shoulder lines, 18 inch Frankfurt design alloy wheels and dark red LED tail lamps with new light signatures.
2/5Tiguan SUVW will be sold in Nightshade Blue, Pure White, Oryx White with Pearl effect, Deep Black, Dolphin Gray, Reflex Silver and Kings Red colours.
3/5The interior gets premium Vienna leather seats, illuminated scuff plates, chrome elements enhancing the premium feel, expansive sunroof, 30 shades of ambient lights and illuminated gear knob.
4/5Built on the MQB platform, the 5-seater Volkswagen Tiguan is powered with a 2.0l TSI engine mated to a 7-speed DSG transmission with 4MOTION technology. The four cylinder engine generates 190ps power with 320Nm torque and 6000rpm. The company claims a mileage of 12.65 kmpl.
5/5Tiguan will also see intelligent IQ Lights with adaptive control, different light modes - Country light, Dynamic bending lights, Poor-weather lights, LED headlamps, LED DRL and LED cornering lights.
