In race with Thar, Jimny now faces an uphill task
Sumant Banerji 9 min read 27 Mar 2024, 07:36 PM IST
- Jimny, Maruti Suzuki’s off-roading vehicle, has bombed. Since its launch in India nearly nine months ago, less than 17,000 units have been sold. In the first two months of 2024, Jimny sold less than 500 units. What went wrong and can Maruti fix the wreck?
New Delhi: On the evening of 18 February, a video of a Land Rover Defender—arguably the most accomplished sports utility vehicle (SUV) in the world—being pulled out of a snow pit near Gulmarg, Jammu & Kashmir, went viral on social media. Another similar clip showed Scorpio, one of Mahindra’s best-selling SUVs, getting stuck in the same spot.
