In race with Thar, Jimny now faces an uphill task

Though the five-door version is a bit bulkier—it has a 340mm longer wheelbase than the three-door variant—it still has a much smaller footprint. Jimny and Thar have the same length but Thar is wider (1,820mm vs 1,645mm of Jimny), has more height (1,855mm vs 1,720mm) and sits taller (226mm ground clearance vs 210mm). Since Jimny is a global platform, Maruti’s in-house research and development (R&D) teams had limited space to play with. “Unlike Fronx SUV, which is based on the Baleno, but allowed us a lot of scope to play, we couldn’t really meddle with Jimny too much," said an engineer at Maruti who didn’t want to be identified. “We would have wanted it to be bigger and wider but that means making a completely new car."