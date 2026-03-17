Buyers can avail a discount of ₹2-9 lakh on the purchase of a medium or heavy electric truck under the PM E-Drive scheme by providing scrapping certificates for multiple diesel trucks, the ministry of heavy industries has clarified.
Mint explainer: Will incentives for scrapping diesel trucks work for India’s green mobility drive?
SummaryThe heavy industries ministry now allows buyers to combine scrapping certificates from multiple smaller diesel trucks to unlock incentives for a single large electric truck. The scheme faces hurdles as zero subsidies have been disbursed despite rising sales.
Buyers can avail a discount of ₹2-9 lakh on the purchase of a medium or heavy electric truck under the PM E-Drive scheme by providing scrapping certificates for multiple diesel trucks, the ministry of heavy industries has clarified.
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.More