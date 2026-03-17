Mint explainer: Will incentives for scrapping diesel trucks work for India’s green mobility drive?

How is India’s scrapping landscape?



India has 197 RVSFs authorized by the ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH), where diesel truck owners, among others, can scrap their vehicles. According to the government’s Vahan portal, these scrapping centres generated 163,524 CDs in 2025, nearly 3.5 times the 46,446 CDs generated the year before.



But scrapping has been an issue with e-trucks. Mint reported in September that even after two months of announcing the quid pro quo, interest in scrapping diesel trucks to claim incentives was low.



In August, 73 e-trucks were sold, a sudden jump from previous months. But none of these trucks was subsidised under the scheme, with industry stakeholders stating that truck scrapping was an issue, Mint reported on 7 September.



How have e-truck subsidies fared in recent months?



No e-trucks have been subsidized under the scheme yet, and only one manufacturer, Montra Electric, a part of the Murugappa Group, has received localisation approvals for an e-truck.



This comes as e-truck sales have risen. Sales of electric heavy and medium goods vehicles, subsidized under the PM E-Drive scheme, grew 152% to 566 units in 2025, according to data from the Vahan portal.



Domain experts said the number of high-tonnage trucks was introduced only in 2018 and is therefore limited. “As a result, there are limited vehicles in this segment that are genuinely ready for scrapping,” said Amit Bhatt, India managing director of the International Council on Clean Transportation, a global think tank.