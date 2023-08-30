‘Incentives key for alternative fuel tech’2 min read 30 Aug 2023, 11:57 PM IST
The company said new green mobility initiative is driven by high production costs of modern vehicle technologies with advanced features
Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt. Ltd, the Indian unit of Japanese automotive giant Toyota Motor Co., has urged the government to offer incentives for alternative vehicle technologies, such as flex fuels, electrified hybrids, and ethanol-run vehicles, in addition to battery electric vehicles (BEVs), a senior company official said.