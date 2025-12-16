Indian auto parts makers seek Chinese fix amid Western EV breakdown
Ayaan Kartik 5 min read 16 Dec 2025, 03:56 pm IST
Western carmakers’ wavering EV commitment poses challenges for Indian auto component makers such as Sona Comstar and Motherson, which derive a significant share of their revenue from the EV technology.
NEW DELHI : India’s leading auto component manufacturers will look to hitch a ride with Chinese carmakers amid Western auto giants’ faltering electric-vehicle (EV) bets.
