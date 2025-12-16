Indian auto parts makers seek Chinese fix amid Western EV breakdown

Sona Comstar, on the other hand, was looking at the opportunity with caution. “I think the opportunity in China, we will pursue with a very high degree of caution. What we can do with our existing plant in China, we will continue to address, as you know, we have a plant there," said Group chief executive and managing director Vivek Vikram Singh when asked if the company can strengthen its ties with Chinese OEMs to diversify its business during the 31 October earnings call.