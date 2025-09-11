India to align auto emission norms with global path to net zero: Gadkari

New Delhi: India will align its next phase of vehicle emission and fuel efficiency standards with global timelines as part of its drive towards becoming a net-zero carbon economy, road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday.

Advertisement

"We jumped from BS (Bharat Stage) IV to BS VI, and there was apprehension in the industry. But with positivity, we all managed to adjust to these norms and became successful. Now, we have planned that we will maintain global alignment for the adoption of BS VII norms and CAFE III (Corporate Average Fuel Efficiency)," said Gadkari.

Also Read | Why India's largest auto parts maker wants to build cars

Speaking at the annual convention of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam), Gadkari said reducing vehicular carbon emissions is a priority, and urged automakers to provide concessions to buyers who have scrapped their old vehicles, and to also operate more testing centres for end-of-life vehicles as well as scrapping facilities.

Gadkari's statements about the government sticking to global timelines came as a part of India's efforts to meet its target of becoming a net-zero carbon emitter by 2070. The next iteration of CAFE norms is set to be enforced from April 2027, with the consultations between government and industry currently going on. Meanwhile, the industry awaits the implementation of Bharat Stage VII emission norms, which will run parallel to the Euro 7 norms.

Advertisement

Vehicles must comply with Euro 7 norms on vehicular emissions from November 2026 for cars and from May 2028 for heavy-duty vehicles.

Also Read | Auto incentives: Companies highlight divide between policy wonks and industry

In the European Union (EU), fuel efficiency norms based on carbon dioxide emissions are being reviewed currently for both cars and heavy-duty vehicles, and may be tightened by 2027.

At the conference, Gadkari also said the government's indirect tax system reforms in the goods and services tax (GST) regime was a Diwali gift for the auto sector, as the tax rate cuts would increase the demand for vehicles and boost overall consumption in the economy.

The minister said the ministry of road transport and highways had pitched for GST incentives for people to scrap their old vehicles. "We have proposed to the finance ministry that some GST benefits should also be given to consumers who scrap their vehicles," he said.

Advertisement

By August, three lakh vehicles had been scrapped in the country, with 0.141 million of them being government vehicles, the minister said. Scrapping can reduce import of some raw materials used in automobile manufacturing, he said adding that the metal obtained from scrapping vehicles can substitute about 6% of the country's steel imports, Gadkari added.

Also Read | Auto GST changes: The winners and the proxy plays

In a video message at the event, Union heavy industries and steel minister Kumaraswamy said his ministry had asked the industry to amp up specialty steel production to aid the rising demand of the automobile sector.

Tarun Kapoor, adviser to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said India's private sector needs to scale up research and development and partner with the government's efforts in the domain. "Innovation should be directed towards global markets," he added. Kapoor said the government was also pushing for cleaner mobility in last-mile goods delivery.

Advertisement

Also speaking at the event, additional secretary in the heavy industries ministry Hanif Qureshi said the government was working on boosting exports for automobile component makers, as well as on a unified electric vehicle charging app to help vehicle owners.

"There are more than a hundred charge point operators and equipment manufacturers in the country, Qureshi said. "The unified EV charging app will allow consumers to locate chargers, book slots, and pay for the power they consume, all in one place," he said.

Mint had reported earlier on both these developments.

Fuel emission and efficiency norms add a layer of regulation for automakers, and may drive up vehicle costs, as they could entail changes to the powertrains. Under existing CAFE norms, car fleets are allowed to have up to 113 grams of carbon dioxide emissions for every kilometer. This is calculated using a special formula to find the average fuel emissions by each vehicle sold.

Advertisement

Current Bharat Stage VI emission norms are a direct policy nudge to reduce tailpipe emissions that are harmful to people and the environment. The norms, implemented in 2020, set a cap on particulate matter and nitrous oxide emissions at 4.5 mg per km and 60 mg per km, substantially more stringent than previous cases.

Speaking at the event, Shailesh Chandra, president, Siam and managing director of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd, said India's automotive industry is fully aligned with the government’s vision for sustainable, safe, and affordable mobility solutions. He also lauded the government's move on GST reforms and for initiating the development of automotive mission plan.

The government has initiated the Automotive Mission Plan for 2025-2047, which will make a long-term policy roadmap for decarbonizing the automobile sector and promote global competitiveness.