India's auto sector closes 2025 fractured as fuel-efficiency fight rolls on

Fuel efficiency or fuel consumption norms are built to nudge vehicle manufacturers to make more fuel-efficient vehicles, which typically emit less carbon dioxide as they burn less fuel to travel the same distance. These norms set an average fleet emissions target, which each manufacturer has to meet. This means if a company sells 100 cars, each with emissions of 100 grams of carbon dioxide per kilometre, the average fleet emissions will be 100g of CO2/km. But if 10 of those cars are electric, meaning zero-emission vehicles, the average fleet emissions drop.