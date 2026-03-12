New Delhi: India’s automakers could be heading toward another semiconductor supply squeeze—this time triggered by the artificial intelligence (AI) boom. As chipmakers shift manufacturing capacity toward high-bandwidth memory (HBM) for AI data centres, supplies of conventional memory chips used in vehicles are tightening, driving up prices and raising supply risks for the industry.
The AI boom is creating a new chip problem for carmakers
SummaryThe AI boom is causing a semiconductor supply crunch for India's automakers, particularly affecting memory chips used in vehicles.
