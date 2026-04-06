The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (Fada) on Monday flagged delays in vehicle deliveries from automakers across the commercial, passenger and two-wheeler segments—the first sign of supply disruption in India’s auto industry due to the US-Iran war.
Auto dealers warn of the US-Iran war-driven supply chaos ahead
SummaryThough consumer purchasing decisions remain unaffected, auto dealers are urging customers to expedite purchases.
The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (Fada) on Monday flagged delays in vehicle deliveries from automakers across the commercial, passenger and two-wheeler segments—the first sign of supply disruption in India’s auto industry due to the US-Iran war.
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