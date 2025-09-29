Analysts say investors should look at price-earnings (PE) multiples of auto stocks in relation to their historical averages, and then decide if their risk appetite and time horizon aligns with the prices on offer. The Nifty Auto index is trading at a PE ratio of 28, below its 5-year median of 32, while Maruti Suzuki is available at its 5-year median PE of 35. Hyundai Motor’s PE, however, has climbed from around 28 in May 2025 to 40 now.