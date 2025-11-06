Automakers agree on emission relief for small trucks, leaving small cars in the grey zone
Ayaan Kartik , Nehal Chaliawala 5 min read 06 Nov 2025, 03:20 pm IST
Summary
Maruti, Tata, and Mahindra align on excluding small commercial vehicles from stricter fuel norms, but disagreement over small car relief delays finalization of key emission standards.
India’s top automakers have finally found common ground—though only halfway. After months of debate, carmakers have agreed to jointly seek emission relief for small commercial vehicles (SCVs), but remain divided over whether small cars deserve the same treatment.
