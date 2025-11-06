The new alignment among automakers gives the government room to move forward on finalizing fuel-efficiency rules for commercial vehicles, factoring in industry feedback. A consensus on SCVs is significant because the segment—where sales fell 2% in FY25 to 582,852 units—largely serves small businesses and last-mile operators. Any exemption from the upcoming norms would spare automakers from having to adopt costly clean-fuel technologies, which are currently much pricier than traditional internal combustion engines.