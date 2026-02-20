Amid growing complaints, govt auditing automated vehicle testing stations
New Delhi: With the growing number of complaints against the government’s automated testing stations (ATS) that assess vehicle fitness, the ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) is auditing the 178 ATS to check data bleeding and manipulation to reduce the number of unfit and end-of-life vehicles on Indian roads, according to two people aware of the development.