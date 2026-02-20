While ATS infrastructure has scaled up, there is a need to ensure these are more widespread, said Ashim Sharma, senior partner and group head at Nomura Research Institute, adding, “In the areas that have an ATS, all testing of vehicles must be done only through these and not manually at RTOs and lastly, all processes must be stringently followed in the ATS to ensure End of Life Vehicles can be identified." If actions are taken in a concerted manner, ATS could form the backbone of the recycling ecosystem by providing the feedstock to the RVSFs.