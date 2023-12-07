India Bike Week 2023: Dates, ticket price and everything you need to know
India Bike Week's 10th edition in Goa on Dec 8-9 offers day passes at ₹2499, weekend passes at ₹2999. Sponsored by Ceat, the festival includes diverse tracks, OEM showcases, and a music festival with Nucleya and others.
