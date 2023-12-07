India Bike Week is preparing for its 10th edition, scheduled to take place on December 8th and 9th in Vagator, Goa. Individuals can obtain a day pass for ₹2499 or a weekend pass for ₹2999 by visiting the official website of IBW. This motorcycling festival is organized by Seventy EMG in collaboration with Gulf Syntrac. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The motorcycling festival features six diverse tracks, including three race tracks sponsored by CEAT. Among them are a Flat Track, an Enduro track, and an exhilarating Mud Rush. Additionally, attendees can enjoy a preview of the CEAT Super Cross League.

Numerous original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are actively participating and displaying their motorcycles at the 2023 India Bike Week. Notable brands such as Harley-Davidson, Hero, Triumph, Suzuki, Aprilia, KTM, Orxa, and Kawasaki will be present.

Harley-Davidson is set to showcase custom builds of the X440, crafted by Bombay Custom Works, Rajputana Customs, Old Delhi Motorcycles, and TNT Motorcycles. Orxa will exhibit its Mantis electric motorcycle, while there are expectations for Kawasaki to introduce the Eliminator to the Indian market.

IBW 2023 will feature participants from diverse biking communities sharing their individual stories. As is customary, the event will also include a music festival, with performances by Nucleya and other DJs like Gurbaxx, Nash Jr, Disco Kid, Aviv Pereira, Aarifah, and the Gully Gang.

A crucial aspect of the motorcycle festival is the culinary experience. IBW is reintroducing 'The Big Forkers Meat Fest,' dedicated to celebrating the art of curing, grilling, smoking, and barbecuing meats in India. Collectors including Anil Bhingarde and Hafeez Contractor will exhibit their collections of classic motorcycles and scooters. Additionally, the event will showcase custom motorcycles and the respective workshops that constructed them.

Martin Da Costa, CEO, Seventy Event Media Group, says," For all on the IBW Team it is sometimes a ‘pinch yourself’ moment to know that in 2023 India Bike Week is celebrating 10 Years of the Festival. It’s 10X in 2023 because that is how the festival and entire Motorbiking Culture and Community seems to have grown over the past decade. From a few thousand leisure bikers back in 2013, India now has hundreds of thousands of riders using their bikes for travelling, cross country trips, experiences and connecting with likeminded souls."

"We’ve seen Motorcycling Clubs mushroom across the country, women bikers from across India using their machines to get together and assert their independence and freedom, Indian Motorcycle Racers emerge, whole sub-cultures of motorcycle builders and designers establish businesses," added Da Costa.

