India-bound Triumph Trident 660 launched: Engine, features, other details

Triumph has introduced the all new Trident 660. The bike was first revealed in a prototype version back in the month of August. Now the company has finally launched the bike . The new Trident 660 will be coming to the Indian market next year.

The new bike will be will be an entry-level bike. The sport naked bike comes with 660cc 3-cylinder engine. The engine produces 81 hp of power and 64Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The new bike will be launched in India next year and will be brought in India as completely knocked down (CKD) units.

The new bike gets slip & assist clutch, Ride-by-wire throttle with switchable traction control, 2 riding modes (road and rain), Triumph Shift Assist (Accessory fit), Showa upside-down forks and preload-adjustable rear suspension unit, Nissin brake calipers with ABS. The bike will come with Michelin Road 5 tyres.

The bike will get a Multi-functional instrument with a TFT display. In terms of connectivity, the bike gets My Triumph Connectivity System (Accessory fit). The bike uses all LED lighting, with self-cancelling indicators.

Triumph has used tubular steel frame in the bike which helps with weight management. The bike comes with a kerb weight of 189kg.

The company will be launching the bike in India next year. The pricing of the new bike has not been announced in India but going by the global price, the bike is expected to come with a price tag around ₹7 lakh.

