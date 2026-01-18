According to Uber’s annual data for 2025, there was a 26.5% growth in the total trips which spanned more than 11.6 billion kilometers. While a similar metric was not available for other cab aggregators, Rapido has seen its revenue more than double since it entered the cab segment in December 2023. It has grown from ₹443 crore revenue in financial year 2023 to ₹909 crore in financial year 2025, company’s filings with the ministry of corporate affairs showed.