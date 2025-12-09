How a push for easier emission rules drew criticism from global agencies
Ayaan Kartik 4 min read 09 Dec 2025, 06:00 am IST
Summary
Global agencies fear that the Centre’s conservatism could lead to more leeway for automakers to include EVs in their portfolios than is necessary.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
NEW DELHI : India's auto emissions roadmap is so conservative that it falls short of the industry's own targets for electric vehicle sales, two international agencies said.
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story