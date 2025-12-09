How a push for easier emission rules drew criticism from global agencies

“I have come across a public statement made by the MD of Tata Motors as well as the current president of Siam, who has projected that his company’s EV penetration may reach one third by 2030," K.K. Kapila, president (emeritus) IRF, wrote to BEE, in a letter seen by Mint. “However, the Tata request for high artificial factors in CAFE becomes totally unjustified. These projections further reinforce the point I had submitted earlier (that artificial benefits like super credits should be eliminated)." Real emission reduction requires real efforts, not regulatory shortcuts, the letter added.