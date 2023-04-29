India can be an all-electric two-wheeler market by 2025: Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal

India can be an all-electric two-wheeler market by 2025: Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal2 min read . Updated: 29 Apr 2023, 06:36 PM IST
Stating that India is a great microcosm for the rest of the world, Aggarwal added that by the end of 2025 we (Ola) can make all two-wheelers in India electric.
Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal believes that India’s scooter market can switch to an all-electric market by 2025. In an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18, Aggarwal said that to ‘truly take the EV revolution to humanity scale, it needs to be done for India.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×