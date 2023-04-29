India can be an all-electric two-wheeler market by 2025: Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal

Explaining how Ola’s journey has been different from its startup peers, Aggarwal said, “Today, Ola has three companies in the group. Ola Rideshare is the largest B2C in India that is very profitable. We are one of the few B2C companies to be profitable at scale in India. About four or five years ago, we started focusing on profits. As our business model is profitable, we were able to survive the COVID period. Then about three-and-a-half years ago, I started Ola Electric."