Speaking at an event organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Union minister Nitin Gadkari said that if India can become world's number one automobile manufacturer in electric vehicle segment if it uses the recently discovered reserve of lithium in Jammu and Kashmir.

At the event, the road, transport and highway minister emphasised the need to encourage public transport. He added that electric buses are the future.

Lithium is an essential element that is used in producing batteries for electric vehciles. Recently, lithium reserve was discovered in Jammu & Kashmir. The estimated 5.9-million tonne reserve of lithium, a crucial mineral for the manufacturing of electric vehicles and solar panels, had been discovered in Reasi district by the Geological Survey of India (GSI).

"Every year, we import 1,200 tonnes of lithium. Now, in Jammu and Kashmir, we got lithium. (If) we can use this lithium ion, we will be the number one automobile manufacturing country in the world," he said.

India is the third largest vehicle market in 2022 after China and the USA, beating Japan.

During the event, Gadkari said that India's automobile industry is worth ₹7.5 lakh crore at present, and the sector's contribution to the overall GST revenue is maximum.

"Lithium falls in the critical resource category, which was not earlier available in India and we were dependent for its 100 per cent import. The G3 (advanced) study of the GSI shows the presence of best quality lithium in abundant quantity in the foothills of Mata Vaishno Devi shrine at Salal village (Reasi)," J&K mining secretary Amit Sharma told PTI.

Gadkari also emphasised on the need for good infrastructure for the development of any country.

"With our innovative approach, we can develop the backward area, increase the growth and at the same time create employment potential," he said.

The minister also stressed on the need of reducing India's logistics cost to single digit by 2024 from 16 per cent of GDP presently. He asked industry leaders to invest in vehicle scrapping.