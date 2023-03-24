India can become No. 1 EV manufacturer using J&K lithium reserve: Nitin Gadkari2 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 06:46 PM IST
Lithium is an essential element that is used in producing batteries for electric vehciles. Recently, lithium reserve was discovered in Jammu & Kashmir.
Speaking at an event organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Union minister Nitin Gadkari said that if India can become world's number one automobile manufacturer in electric vehicle segment if it uses the recently discovered reserve of lithium in Jammu and Kashmir.
