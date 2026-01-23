Carmakers on edge over delays in notification of tougher emission norms
Ayaan Kartik , Manas Pimpalkhare 5 min read 23 Jan 2026, 05:31 am IST
A further delay in the CAFE-III notification could complicate compliance, say carmakers.
NEW DELHI : Carmakers are staring at a compliance window of less than 15 months to start getting close to stringent upcoming emission targets that are expected to come into effect from April 2027.
