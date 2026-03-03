New Delhi: India’s top carmakers are seeking alternative sources for lithium-ion cells that go into electric vehicle batteries as they seek to secure supply to counter China’s unpredictable curbs.
China-weary Indian carmakers seek out other lithium-ion suppliers
SummaryMahindra, Tata Motors PV and Hyundai have signed deals to secure battery cells from outside China amid the expected rollback of tax incentives and unpredictable export policy
New Delhi: India’s top carmakers are seeking alternative sources for lithium-ion cells that go into electric vehicle batteries as they seek to secure supply to counter China’s unpredictable curbs.
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.More