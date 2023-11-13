India considers lowering duty to woo Elon Musk's Tesla, report says
India is considering reducing tariffs on imported electric vehicles, following a request from Tesla. The government is looking at reducing the customs duty to 15% for all-electric vehicles, according to officials. However, the policy has not yet been agreed upon.
India is considering reducing taxes on imported electric vehicles at the request of Elon Musk's Tesla, which has made the tax break a precondition for setting up its manufacturing plant in the country, the Financial Times reported.
