India could become a world leader in producing electric vehicle, research shows

A study by the Department of Energy’s Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) and University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) has revealed that electric trucks would be more affordable to operate than diesel. The shift, the research shows can also help India reduce its dependency on imported oil. It will also aid in improving the air quality across the country and meet the goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2070, the study said.

