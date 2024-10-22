Under the amended Energy Conservation Act, which came into effect in January 2023, the fines for emissions violations surged from a maximum of ₹10 lakh to up to ₹50,000 per car sold. For automakers like Hyundai and Kia, this means potential penalties in the hundreds of crores for just the final quarter of FY23. However, automakers argue these penalties should not apply given the Act was implemented in the middle of FY23, and the penalties were introduced only in its last quarter.