NEW DELHI: The Centre’s second e-bus tender under the ₹10,900 crore PM E-Drive scheme, for 2,900 e-buses in Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Pune, and Mumbai, and 3,330 buses in Delhi has been deferred by one month.
Tender for 6,230 electric buses deferred by a month
SummaryThis is the fourth time an e-bus tender under the PM E-Drive scheme was deferred. The previous tender for 10,900 e-buses under the scheme was deferred thrice, with bids closing in November 2025 instead of the planned August date.
