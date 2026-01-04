NEW DELHI: India is considering setting up dedicated control and command centres for electric vehicles (EVs) on access-controlled expressways, offering services such as real-time roadside assistance, charging points, and technical support to ease range anxiety and enable long-distance travel, two officials aware of the matter said.
Stuck with a dead EV on the highway? Govt plans roadside rescue hubs
SummaryIndia is exploring the establishment of EV command centres on expressways to provide roadside assistance and charging services, alleviating range anxiety. This initiative can enable long-distance travel support through a public-private partnership, starting with the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.
